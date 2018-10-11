VIDEO: Hurricane Michael leaves miles of wreckage Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (CBS News) - At least two people are dead as Michael continues to work its way through the southeastern United States.

Wednesday, the storm swept through Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving behind widespread damage. It is one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. in decades.

“You see what it did here-- It snapped trees like they were toothpicks,” said Andrew Lamonica, resident of Panama City, Florida.

155 mile per hour winds toppled trees, some sliced through homes.

“It just came flying through the roof. I heard all the trees snapping and everything – sounded like a tornado,” said Penny McDaniel of Panama City, Florida.

The storm ripped apart a Panama City school and turned other buildings into rubble.

Residents walked through streets covered in downed power lines. Power was knocked out to nearly 500,000 people. Utility companies are warning many may stay without power for days, if not weeks.

"You live on the coast, this is what you get. So it's just a matter of picking up the pieces and putting it back together, their lives back together.” Said John Gouge, of St. Marks, Florida.

Debris covered some cars, others were flipped over. A piece of wood smashed right through a front windshield.

“Michaels weakened as it reached Georgia, but it is now taking aim at the Carolina and Virginia, still cleaning up from Hurricane Florence.

"We got the sandbags for the storm earlier last month, Florence, and we`ve kept there here at the salon to be prepared for any upcoming storms the rest of the season,” said Brian Markman, owner of AOC Salon in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

One early estimate put the initial cost of the storm damage at over $10 billion.