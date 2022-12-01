(WJW/WKBN) – Thursday night, viewers from across the Valley reported seeing a bright meteor soaring across the sky.

The above video was captured by a FOX 8 viewer’s home security camera just after 7:30 p.m. FOX 8 is our sister station in Cleveland. The video was captured in Eastlake.

Over 170 people across various states have reported seeing a fireball to the American Meteor Society, which tracks sightings in the U.S.

The Geminid meteor shower peaks around Dec. 14 every year, according to the National Weather Service. In a dark sky, you can see about 50 to 100 meteors per hour during the peak of the shower.