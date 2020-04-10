Victory Christian Center presents check to Second Harvest Food Bank

The check will go toward providing meals to those in need in the area

Victory Christian Center presented a $10,000 check to Second Harvest Food Bank Friday.

“We have the opportunity to bless Second Harvest with a check for $10,000 on behalf of Bishop David L. Thomas, Pastor Kathy and the entire Victory Christian Center family,” said Pastor Lock Beachum of the Church’s Liberty campus.

The check will go toward providing meals to those in need in the area.

“For every dollar that you donate to Second Harvest Food Bank, that turns into $11 worth of food that they can grab. So this $10,000 check is turning into $110,000 worth of food,” said Pastor Juan Rivera of the church’s Coitsville campus.

Second Harvest Food Bank works to provide food to families in need in the Mahoning Valley.

“We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus and to show compassion to our community, and be able through this act of love, to be able to impact our region for people who are hurting in this time,” said Pastor Mark Cuprik of the church’s Boardman campus.

Mike Iberis, the executive director of Second Harvest, said giving back is something everyone should make a point to do.

“People in general, especially in the Mahoning Valley, are so generous. They know that people are in need, they feel good because they know they are helping someone,” Iberis said.