Victory Christian Center makes changes before resuming in-person services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As businesses slowly begin to reopen, some churches are making adjustments to prepare for in-person gatherings once again.

Pastor Juan Rivera of Victory Christian Center says there are different things being done to ensure safety.

“From the guidelines that I’ve seen, from different church groups, denominations, even the Catholic Diocese, the guidelines they have, they’re practicing strict social distancing, even though they’re gathering together. They’re recommending people wear masks. They’re making sure the facilities are sanitized before, during and after the worship time,” he said.

Pastor Rivera said Victory Christian Center plans to resume in-person services on June 7, at all eight of its campuses. However, some things will be different.

“We’re limiting the amount of people that we’re going to be letting into the building. We’re not gonna be running full capacity just yet, we’ll probably be under 50%,” he said.

He also said every other row will remain empty, and there will be empty seats in between guests. The entrances and exits will be limited to one-way movement, and all volunteers will wear masks.

The church is currently streaming services online and on television. Pastor Juan said they plan to continue streaming for those not ready to come back yet.

The church does offer children services, but those services will not resume at this time.

“All through the month of June, right now, we’re not planning on having any children activities, or nurseries or kid’s church. So, when families do come to worship, beginning Sunday, June 7, they’ll bring their kids into the worship center,” he said.

Pastor Juan said the safety of their church family is their main priority.