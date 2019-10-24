Victims to be remembered through local services, events one year after Pittsburgh synagogue attack

This weekend, the community will come together to honor the lives lost through several services and events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday, October 27, marks one year since the tragic attack against the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue that left 11 dead.

“It was the largest mass-casualty attack against Jews, anywhere in the United States,” said Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, director of Community Relations and Government Affairs for the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Friday and Saturday, community members are encouraged to honor the victims by attending Shabbat. The hashtag #ShowUpForShabbat can be used to share Shabbat plans on social media.

Those interested in attending a Sunday morning service can attend an interfaith joint service held by Rodef Sholom and the Unitarian Universalist Church from 11 a.m. to noon.

This will take place at Rodef Sholom, located at 1119 Elm St, Youngstown, OH 44505.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, people all over the country will take a moment in unity for what is called “Pause With Pittsburgh.” People throughout the United States will pause and pledge to stand up against hatred.

You can register to receive a text message at that time, which will include a video of a mourning prayer and the names of the 11 people who lost their lives.

Members of the community are also welcome to gather at Temple El Emeth at 5 p.m. Sunday to Pause With Pittsburgh together. Temple El Emeth is located at 3970 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH 44505.

“The folks in Pittsburgh have been dealing with this for the past year, and we’re joining this national effort, to pause with them, take a moment to remember the victims. In Jewish tradition, we remember the names, we remember their lives and legacies,” Burdman said.

To find out more information about this weekend’s events, you can visit the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s website or Facebook page.