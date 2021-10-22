Victim’s 6-year-old son testifies in Columbiana County murder case

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The 6-year-old son of a man accused of killing the boy’s mother testified Thursday in Columbiana County of Common Pleas.

The Morning Journal reports that the boy testified that he heard a shot and that police then came and took him and his siblings away.

Terrance Haywood is currently on trial, accused of the fatal shooting of Destiny Moody in 2019.

He faces a 15-year to life prison sentence on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

According to the Morning Journal, the boy who testified calls Haywood his dad, although he is not his actual father.

A forensic social worker with Akron Children’s Hospital also testified that the boy told her that he heard his mom and dad arguing and that his dad shot his mom, the Morning Journal reports.

Haywood’s attorney reportedly questioned the boy’s testimony, however, saying he mentioned other things including a ninja and a chainsaw and said his recollection could be flawed.

Friends and family of Moody also testified Thursday.

Testimony was expected to continue this morning.