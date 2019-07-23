Victims of Kinsman storm damage getting help from community group fundraiser

There are still 55 people who can't get home after heavy rain washed away a causeway, cutting off access to their houses

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As local lawmakers continue trying to find money to fix storm damage in Kinsman, others are stepping up to help victims who can’t get back to their homes.

Heavy rain washed away a causeway on Lakeview Drive in Kinsman, cutting off access to about 30 houses.

There are still about 55 people who don’t know when they’ll be able to go home but a fundraiser is hoping to jumpstart their recovery efforts.

The Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio has a fund to help with relief efforts from Saturday’s storm, which caused a lot of damage in northern Trumbull County.

“We’ve seen a great response from the community thus far,” said Executive Director Kyle English. “Individuals’ donations from community members have been coming in and we’ve also seen funds in the Community Foundation also donating.”

English said their goal is to raise between $30,000 and $50,000.

If you’d like to donate, visit the Community Foundation’s website.