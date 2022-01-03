BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a hit-skip crash in Bristol Township Friday night.

They are looking for a Ford F-150 pick-up truck with front-end damage.

The pick-up hit two people on battery-powered scooters on Corey Hunt Road just before 6 p.m.

Leona Fisher, 31, of Bristolville, is in a Cleveland hospital with life-threatening injuries.

David Fisher, Jr., 34, of Bristolville, is hospitalized but his injuries are not life-threatening.