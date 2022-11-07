AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a victim was hit by a car Sunday night.

According to a press release, the accident happened at the intersection of Mahoning and Kimberly Avenues just after 8 p.m.

The victim tried to cross Mahoning Ave. on foot when a Honda Accord, travelling westbound, hit the pedestrian in the left lane, according to a press release.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown with serious injuries.

OSHP is still investigating.

