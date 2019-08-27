Victim, trained in martial arts, reports breaking robber’s nose during attempted robbery in Warren

The victim said he flipped the robber over his shoulder and punched him in the face

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 60-year-old man told police that he thwarted a robbery in Warren due to his training in martial arts.

Police were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where the victim went for treatment after he said he was robbed in the Hot Dog Shoppe’s parking lot.

According to the police report, the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim told officers that after he withdrew money from the Seven Seventeen Credit Union’s ATM, a man wearing a ski mask came from behind and put him in a chokehold. He then put a knife to his neck and told him to give him his wallet, the report states.

The victim, who told police that he is trained in martial arts, said he flipped the man over his shoulder and punched him several times in the face.

He told officers he broke the man’s nose, and the man ran away.

The victim said he hurt his hand in the fight, so that’s he went to the hospital.

The report only described the robber as a heavy-set black man, about 5-foot tall.