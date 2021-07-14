Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, (WKBN) — Reports said one of two people wounded late Tuesday in a drive-by shooting on Youngstown’s east side is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The 35-year-old man was found inside a house about 10:30 p.m. in the first block of Lilburn Avenue. A 36-year-old woman was wounded in the hand but refused medical treatment.

Reports said the woman told police her son had been involved in a fight earlier in the day with some juveniles at an east side gas station.

The group her son was fighting with came to her house looking to fight her son and she let them fight, reports said.

Later, she was sitting outside when someone in a passing car fired several shots. She was found outside when police got there, reports said.

Police found five 9mm shell casings in the street and seven 9mm casings in the driveway, reports said.

This is the ninth shooting in the city this year where two or more people were wounded. Last year, the city had eight of those shootings for the entire year.

So far this year, 67 people have been shot in the city, 15 of them fatally. Last year at this time, 47 people had been shot fatally, including 15 of 16 homicide victims.

A total of 98 people were shot in Youngstown in 2020, an increase of 40 over 2019 when 58 people were shot.