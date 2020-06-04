Breaking News
Victim taken to hospital after shooting, vehicle crash in Youngstown

Officials say at least one person in a van has been shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police were called to the area of Midland and Bella Vista avenues after at least one person was shot inside a van Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened at the eastern end of the block. They said the van continued traveling west until it hit a tree in a lot at Midland and Bella Vista.

An ambulance was called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. and a victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said a belt was found by the van with blood on it. They said the victim had it wrapped around his neck to try to stop the bleeding.

At least 13 shell casings were found in the street. Two houses were also damaged by gunfire.

Police taped off both ends of the block and are interviewing several witnesses. Almost everyone on the block is out on their porches. Kids a couple of houses up the street were were squirting each other with water guns as police collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Officers are searching for a suspect in the area.

