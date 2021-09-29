Victim speaks out about suspect’s short jail stay following domestic violence arrest

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Timothy Crytzer is back behind bars now, just a day after being released from the Mahoning County Jail.

Monday night Jackson Township Police arrested him for domestic violence and trespassing after he assaulted a woman. It was the second time he’d been charged in connection with the victim in two months.

The woman spoke with WKBN First News and asked that we not show her face. She said she has known the suspect ever since they were kids.

“I did not know what state he was in. I did not know what his intentions were or what was going to happen,” she said.

Following his arrest in July, Crytzer was ordered to stay away from the victim, but Monday evening she recorded him on her cellphone hitting her arm and spitting at her.

After he was arrested, the victim thought she would have reason to feel safe, at least for the time being, only to have a 6 a.m. phone call Tuesday that Cryzter had already bonded out of jail.

She said it’s been a nerve-wracking 24 hours but felt it was important to speak out now.

“It is not right to have feelings and not feel protected by our justice system,” she said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said under normal circumstances, Crytzer would not have been released but the paperwork turned in to deputies when he was brought to jail Monday made no mention of the previous court orders.

“Since that wasn’t put here, he was only charged with criminal trespass and domestic violence that both have bonds,” Greene said.

For now, Crytzer is back in jail and his bond is revoked. He goes back to court on Monday.