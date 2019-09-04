Victim says man asked if he wanted to buy pot before trying to rob him in Youngstown

The victim said he was approached by two men at Jordan's Market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man said someone fired several shots at him late Tuesday after he drove away from an attempted robbery at a Market Street gas station.

Reports said the victim told police he was at Jordan’s Market, 1520 Market St., about 11:30 p.m., when two men approached his car and one of them asked him if he wanted to buy marijuana.

When the victim said no, one of the men raised up his shirt to reveal a handgun. The victim said all he had was $20 and he tried to drive away, according to the report.

As the victim drove away, he said the man with the gun fired several shots at the car. The victim was not injured but a bullet did hit his car, reports said.