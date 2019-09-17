Victim says he was attacked in Youngstown by man in smiley face t-shirt

The victim said he was walking on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown when he was attacked

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that he was attacked Sunday by a man wielding a knife and wearing a yellow smiley face t-shirt.

According to a police report, a man told officers that he had just walked out of the Dollar General store at about 8:20 p.m. and was walking south on Belmont Avenue when a man came up to him with a knife.

The victim said the man came out of nowhere and cut him on the arm and stomach.

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where police interviewed him.

The victim told police that he had never seen the man before and didn’t know why he attacked him.