WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police and detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night.

The Warren Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW for a shooting just before 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from police, the victim was transported to a local hospital by his friends.

Reports say that the victim died from his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Police ask for anyone with information to contact Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723.