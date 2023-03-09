WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash left one woman in the hospital.

Around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, an 18-year-old woman was on a mini dirt bike at the corner of Parkman Road and Oak Street when a car ran into her, according to a police report. The woman was thrown off the bike onto the car, striking the windshield. She then flipped over the back vehicle, landing on the pavement, the report stated.

The driver of the car took off from the scene, leaving the victim there injured, the report stated.

Witnesses told police that they saw where the driver of the car went, and officers were able to locate the car at that address under a tarp.

Police were told by witnesses that they saw the man pull into the driveway, cover the car and then leave. Police also received a call shortly after the accident reporting the car stolen.

When police got to the home, they said the owner refused to come outside and speak with officers. The car involved in the accident was towed.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and WKBN was told that she has several broken bones, fractures and is in need of multiple surgeries.

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed against the driver.