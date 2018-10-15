Victim in Niles stabbing over the weekend called 911: 'Please help me' Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - One of the victims in a deadly stabbing over the weekend in Niles had called police begging for help as the incident was unfolding.

Melissa Stroud, the ex-girlfriend of the suspect, Edward Anderson, Jr., called police on Saturday while at an apartment on Warren Avenue.

The other victim, Michael Tsarnas, later died at the hospital.

Anderson has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set Monday at $2.2 million.