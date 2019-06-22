Two teens in fatal Warren ATV accident identified

The teen was on an ATV that hit a pole on Parkwood Drive around 7:30 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teens in a fatal ATV accident in Warren have been identified.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin expressed his condolences to the family of 17-year-old Jeremiah Barnes in a post on Facebook.

The teen was on an ATV that hit a pole on Parkwood Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Markeis Thomas, 13, was also on that ATV. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the ATV ran off the roadway because of high speed and then hit a pole.

According to the post from Franklin, Barnes was active in the community and a member of the Warren City-wide Youth Choir.

Grief counselors will be available for students at Warren G. Harding High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.