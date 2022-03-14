NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — There are new details on a Newton Falls fire that started around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Newton Drive.

“I come out of the house and saw smoke,” said neighbor Kenneth Young.

Young lives in the duplex next door the one that caught fire Saturday afternoon.

“I was kind of worried. I was concerned about the people inside,” said Young.

Fire officials said only one side of the duplex was occupied. The woman who lived there, now identified as 67-year-old Kathleen Stevens, was bedridden and on oxygen.

Newly released 911 calls revealed the heroic acts of the woman’s son who tried to rescue her from her burning home.

Caller: “He’s grabbing a water hose.”

Dispatcher: “OK.”

Caller: “He tried to get in there to get her out.”

Firefighters said they were on scene within a couple of minutes of getting the call, but the fire had already gone through the roof.

“A big problem was there was 10-15 mile an hour winds and it was fueling that fire, and it was traveling fast across the top of it,” said Newton Falls Joint Fire District Interim Chief Donald Byrd.

Byrd said at one point an oxygen tank blew up.

“They had us evacuate the house. The fire department did a wonderful job,” said Young.

Byrd said firefighters tried searching for the woman twice, but couldn’t find anyone.

“Eventually we got in enough to where we could move the ceiling tile, the rafters, the ceiling joists and that’s when we located her,” said Byrd.

Byrd believes the fire started near Stevens’ bed in the living room. According to a police report, family members told officers even though she was on oxygen, Stevens still smoked.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the fire’s cause.