Victim identified in fatal Warren shooting

The body of the victim was found inside a house on Homewood Ave. SE in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was found dead at a house in Warren over the weekend has been identified.

According to a police report, officers were called about 7:40 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 200 block of Homewood Ave. SE where they found 30-year-old Adam Arrasmith dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police located Arrasmith’s body on the third floor of the house.

Police said they originally thought they were responding to an overdose when they discovered Arrasmith’s body.

Detectives say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Arrasmith’s family said he had just celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday.

A woman was arrested at the house on unrelated charges. Tasha Primm, 40, was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on an outstanding warrant for drug possession, according to the police report.