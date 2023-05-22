YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

The victim is Morton Hiles.

Police say Hiles’ motorcycle went off the road early Saturday on Interstate 680.

Lt. Robert Gentile, of the Traffic Division, said the motorcycle was traveling south at about 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 680 when it went off the road by the Market Street exit.

The crash is under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.