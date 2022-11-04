COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone was flown to the hospital after a one-vehicle accident temporarily closed a major road Friday evening.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Route 11 northbound was closed around the Columbiana exit after a crash around 4:45 p.m. The road was closed so a helicopter could land to take the victim to the hospital.

Route 11 northbound is down to one lane as of 5:15 p.m.

OSP says the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

First News is headed to the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.