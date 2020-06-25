Vice President Mike Pence makes stop in Valley for Lordstown truck reveal

Preparations are underway early Thursday for a visit to the Valley from Vice President Mike Pence

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations are underway early Thursday for a visit to the Valley from Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is expected to land at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station early Thursday and will head over to Lordstown Motors for a noon unveiling of the all-electric Endurance pickup truck.

He will then be part of an event with community leaders and law enforcement at 1:30 p.m.

Lordstown Motors moved into the old GM Lordstown plant last year and joined the effort to rebrand the area as Voltage Valley, highlighting the company’s all-electric vehicles.

Lordstown Motors’ executive team is made up of leaders from Telsa, Toyota, GM VW, Hyundai, and others, according to the company’s website.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Lordstown Motors stands to be a competitor for the big three automakers, Ford, GM and Chrysler, and CEO Steve Burns says he plans to dominate the all-electric market.