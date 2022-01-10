BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley is hosting an open interview and hiring event this Friday and Saturday.

Positions are open at the hospital’s Mahoning Valley locations in Boardman and Warren.

The following hourly positions are available:

Registered Nurses, offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus

Respiratory Therapists, offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus

Patient Care Associates/Nurse Aides, offering a $400 monthly housing relief program

The event will take place on Jan. 14 from noon to 9 p.m. and Jan. 15 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will take place at the hospital’s Boardman location, 8049 South Ave. Those interested are asked to enter the hospital through the main entrance.

Screening and face masks will be required.

For more information or to schedule an interview, call Pamela Hall at 330-726-5004.

You can also apply online through the hospital’s website.