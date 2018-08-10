Vets group rededicating Cortland park to those who fought for our country

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - A group of veterans and community members got a big shock earlier this year. The Cortland park they were going to dedicate to veterans already existed.

Point Park sits just off of High and Walnut streets. Since the early '90s, it's been a place to honor veterans -- but you're not alone if you didn't know that.

"It was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" Dick McClain said.

A big surprise waited for McClain and the Cortland Veterans Memorial Committee. The group planned to dedicate Point Park as a veterans memorial, only to find out...

"Some folks told us, 'It's already a veterans memorial park. There's a stone there that tells you all about it,'" McClain said.

The stone now sits just below the flagpole but McClain and the others didn't know about it.

"You couldn't see it because the shrubbery was this high so people would drive by and didn't even see it. I didn't even know it was here until they mentioned it," McClain said.

"A plaque this big is not a veterans park," Larry Dyett said.

"I was surprised. I never even knew there was a stone here," Ian McAleer said.

Since they can't make it a new memorial park, the site will be rededicated. Construction wraps up around the middle of September.

"They gave their life, they gave their time, they gave their service and it's something to give back to them," McAleer said.

The park cost $165,000 to build. About $25,000 of that was part of a state grant. The rest came from community donations.

Once the construction is finished, the city will decide what to name the park. There are a few options, including keeping it as Point Park. We'll know either later this month or in early September.