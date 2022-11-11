VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Two veterans talked to elementary school students about the meaning of Veterans Day on Friday.

Jeff Dreves and Mark Thompson are with Vienna VFW Post 3521.

Both are Vietnam veterans.

They gave each student a red poppy, and talked about why they entered the military.

They also answered students’ questions about Veterans Day and its importance.

Both Dreves and Thompson believe students need to know more about military history.

“We’ve got kids now that are graduating from high school, they don’t know anything about Korea. They don’t know anything about the Vietnam War. A lot of them don’t know anything about the Civil War. And this is stuff that they ought to know,” says Thompson.

“I think it’s important that they know what a veteran is, what they’ve done, and to appreciate it,” says Dreves.

Students also wrote thank you cards for Thompson and Dreves. The two veterans were thankful for the students’ support.