Veterans Service Commission feeds over 4,000 families with food drive

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission held their fourth drive-thru food distribution of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday morning, cars filed into the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown for a drive-thru food distribution.

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission held their fourth drive-thru food distribution of the year Saturday.

During the holiday season, many families are still in need of food due to the pandemic.

So, with the help of Mahoning County Board of Commissioners providing the Veteran Service with CARES Act money, they were able to feed over 4,000 families.

“As you can see, we have every parking lot filled at the Covelli Centre. If you look, you can see cars going up the Market Street Bridge, waiting in line. So, I think that’s a testament of not for free food but the need of food,” said Brian Kennedy of the Mahoning County Veterans Services.

With the help of Ursuline High School students, members of the American Legion and teachers across the Valley, they were able to spread Christmas cheer, handing out 180,000 pounds of food.