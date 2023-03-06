STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities is honoring veterans once again this month. It’s hosting its ninth annual Veterans of the Valley Luncheon.

This is the board’s first veteran’s luncheon since before the pandemic. This year’s lunch will honor local veterans Darryl Duffet and Susan Krawchyk.

The board says it’s honored to bring this lunch back to the Valley and hosting it during developmental disabilities awareness month gives it a significant meaning.

“Veterans and their families — not just the veterans themselves with their families — have sacrificed a lot, have faced a lot of barriers throughout time upon return, just as those with developmental disabilities, even though the barriers might be different,” said George Gabriel, MCBDD service and support administrator.

The luncheon will happen on March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Veterans who want to attend can RSVP by calling 330-799-3193.