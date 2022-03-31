CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley veterans are encouraged to take part in a meeting happening Thursday at Canfield High School.

Canfield American Legion Post 177 will host a virtual Town Hall meeting March 31 with Congressman Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, and Mahoning County Veterans.

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Canfield High School media center, 100 Cardinal Drive.

The virtual town hall with Mahoning County area veteran groups is one of many Johnson is hosting in the region to hear directly from veterans.

Johnson will begin the discussion with an update from Washington, D.C., about what is happening there, including veteran-related legislation. He will then take any questions anyone may have over the course of the hour.

Registration for this event is not required.