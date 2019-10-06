Veterans gather at VFW post in Hubbard to network and learn about local service groups

While several local veterans organizations are losing members, the Hubbard VFW post is actually growing

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans in the Hubbard area had the chance to network with other veterans on Saturday.

VFW Post 3767 held its second annual Community Day where a number of different veterans service groups were on hand.

There were 17 tables set up representing those different services.

The vets also got the chance to know each other and build relationships.

“It’s important that our younger generation of veterans steps up because the groups that we have here, these veteran service organizations are doing way too much good on Capitol Hill through legislation for veteran benefits and veterans’ rights, veterans’ health care eligibility. We are fighting and doing too much good to let these organizations die,” said post commander Jesse Regan.

