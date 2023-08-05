MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Saturday, billboards can be seen throughout the Valley raising awareness around the Purple Heart award.

The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving our country.

Department of Ohio commander Leo H. Connelly Jr. brought the idea to Lamar Advertising in Youngstown, who made it all possible.

The billboards are meant to highlight the cost of freedom and can be seen in five different locations around Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Billboards will be displaying the message through Monday, which is National Purple Heart Day.