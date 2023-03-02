AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students eat lunch with their best friends, and they talk about relationships, classes, and what’s coming up on the weekend.

Austintown Fitch High School students had other options on Thursday. A large group of over 25 veterans was available to talk to in the cafeteria. It was a chance for the veterans to share stories with a younger generation and for the students to ask questions about military service and learn what our defenders of freedom do while wearing a uniform.

“The children have a lot of questions about the military. Some are afraid. Some aren’t afraid. And it just brings the younger generation to the military. I tell them to get good grades and there’s a lot of good jobs in the military for you,” said Kenny David, Vietnam veteran.

The veterans were available for students in three lunch periods, lasting almost two hours.