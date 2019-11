YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission will be handing out 1,000 meals to anyone that wants one.

All of the food being provided is from Second Harvest Food Bank.

It’s happening at the Covelli Centre.

The food drive happens from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone can obtain a meal on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID or zip code is required.

The organization says it’s a way to say ‘thank you’ during the holidays and give back to the community.