WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business is shutting down, according to a Facebook post.

The Clubhouse Brewing Co. announced Thursday that it will be closing due to the “ever-changing economic situation, increased operational cost and the presence of other opportunities.”

The last day of operations will be May 31.

The post states the business will have sales up until its last day open.

The new hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The veteran-owned business opened in 2017 with the goal of donating a portion of the proceeds to veterans’ charities.