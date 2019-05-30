Veteran health fair hosted in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is hosting a health fair in Newton Falls for veterans on Thursday.

All veterans are welcome to the fair, which will be held at the VFW Post 3332.

According to a press release, the goal of the event is to connect veterans who may have been previously eligible for benefits with programs that meet their needs.

Some of these services include the Veterans Benefits Administration, women’s health, caregiver support, home-based primary care, suicidal prevention and the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

The fair goes from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Heather Roe at heather.roe@va.gov or call 216-219-2525.