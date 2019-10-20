Vet clinic in Boardman organizes haunted hospital fundraiser for local animal shelter

Every Dog Matters Rescue Group has saved more than 200 dogs since opening in 2016

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Mill Veterinary Clinic hosted a haunted hospital to benefit a local animal rescue on Saturday.

All the money raised is going to the Every Dog Matters Rescue Group.

The event had raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, food and drinks.

The organization has saved more than 200 dogs since opening three years ago.

Member Renee Hibbard said they couldn’t be more thankful for the donations.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of South Mill. They are our vets we go to all the time. They take us under any conditions, any of our dogs, and they worked closely with us since we established in 2016,” she said.

Clinic Manager Marsha Jones said their goal was to make sure they raise plenty of money for the animal rescue.