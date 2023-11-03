VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have died after a head-on crash in Vernon Township on Friday.

They have been identified as Eddie Winchell, 82, and Richard Pistorius, 51, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on state Route 88, east of Orangeville Kinsman Road.

Winchell was driving west on Route 88 while Pistorius was driving east. Winchell drove left of center, hitting Pistorius head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Lt. Ray Santiago, Pistorius’ passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. We do not know the status of their condition at this time.

Route 88 was closed in the area but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.