VERNON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Burghill-Vernon Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating a major milestone with a fun-filled day for the community.

The fire department will host a Chinese auction, food trucks, and bouncy houses this Saturday. It’s all to celebrate 75 years of serving the community.

The fire department was originally formed on March 1, 1948. It moved to its current location in the center of Vernon in the late 1970s.

Chief George Snyder says the celebration is a way to bring the community together.

“I think it’s important for the community to see that we’re here, that we still persevered after 75 years, even though the volume of people that we’ve had has always fluctuated,” he said.

The community fun day will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire department which is located near the intersection of state routes 88 and 7.