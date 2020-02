Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Some Verizon customers in the Valley are reporting service outages Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Verizon customers in the Valley are reporting service outages Tuesday.

According to the website downdetector.com, major outages were reported in Youngstown, Warren, Erie, Pittsburgh, and other areas.

By 6 a.m. Tuesday, over 2,000 customers reported issues on the website.