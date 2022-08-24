WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Trumbull County murder trial.

The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson on a murder charge and six other charges that he faced. He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced.

Patterson was accused of killing Bernard Owens in the Riverview Apartments on Tod Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021.

Prosecutors say from Nov. 18 leading up to the murder, Patterson shot another man in the groin area, fired a weapon from the seventh floor, and was caught on a doorbell camera walking around with a weapon all on separate occasions.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on September 7.