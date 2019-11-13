Verdict reached in child porn case involving former Liberty substitute teacher

Mattocks had worked in the Liberty School District but was fired in 2016

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond has been revoked for a former local substitute teacher after he was found guilty of 10 counts of child pornography.

Trumbull County Judge Wyatt McKay found Michael Mattocks, 33, guilty of eight counts of child pornography and two counts of using a minor in a nudity-oriented performance.

He will be sentenced following a presentencing investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody following the verdict.

Mattocks was convicted following a bench trial that began in September.

Investigators say Mattocks took pictures of young nude girls between 2015 and 2017.

Attorneys submitted written closing arguments on October 18, and Judge McKay announced his verdicts Wednesday.

