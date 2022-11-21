WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The bench trial of a man accused of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence ended Monday with a verdict from the judge.

David Honzu was found guilty on all three charges, however, the kidnapping charge was amended to attempted kidnapping. He will be sentenced in December.

Investigators say Honzu tried to force a woman into a vehicle at knifepoint in Champion in June. They said they were able to quickly identify him as a suspect and found a welding mask, tape and a knife under a tarp in the back seat of his vehicle when he was pulled over.

The prosecutor in the case called Honzu a “serial rapist.”

