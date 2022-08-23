YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The second annual vendor stimulus event will be taking place this Saturday.

It’s happening at the Oak Hill Collaborative Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Vendors of all kinds will set up outside along Ridge Street. The event is designed to support vendors by allowing them a space to set up and sell their products for free.

“Oftentimes vendors are overcharged. A lot of people are starting their own businesses and it’s hard to come out and spend a hundred dollars just to set up and then you make a hundred dollars and you pretty much just broke even. So I just want everyone to just come out and give them a little boost financially,” said Trina Williams with the Oak Hill Collaborative.

About 50 vendors are signed up. They’ll be small business owners, entrepreneurs, food and more.

“I think our community needs somebody that’s gonna be able to reach out and say, ‘Hey, we know times are hard, we know you might need something so here’s your free day, here’s the time where we can all come together and help each other out,'” said first ward councilman Julius Oliver.

Mercy Health will also be there providing free health screenings to anyone who would like one.

“I’ll be offering the traditional heart health screening that we do, a finger stick for your cholesterol, blood glucose and a blood pressure screening. It’s the single most important thing in being able to change something in your lifestyle before there’s an emergency,” said Jessica Romeo, community health educator with Mercy Health.

The event is free and open to the public.