YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The second annual vendor stimulus event took place Saturday.

It was at the Oak Hill Collaborative from 1-6 p.m. A couple dozen vendors set up outside along Ridge Street for free to sell their products.

There was everything from art to clothing to food.

“We have, like fresh squeezed lemonade, we have baked cookies, we have baked treats and we have sugar scrubs. It’s really fun, like you get to meet new people when they come to the stand,” said Kyndall Higgs with the Little Lemon Ladies.

Jameson Higgs was also selling his own products, with melanin T-shirts and hot coco powder.

The event was put together by Pat Kerrigan and Trina Williams with Oak Hill Collaborative. It’s a way to support vendors without charging them, so they can make more of a profit.

Inside, Williams sold her famous soul rolls, and next to her was the Cake Lady and Paparazzi jewelry.

Williams says she plans to have this event again.