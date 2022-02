YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday at an intersection in Youngstown.

Emergency crews were called about 1:10 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at McCartney and Coitsville roads.

One person was rescued from one of the cars.

Two ambulances were called to the scene.

One lane is blocked in the area of the crash.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.