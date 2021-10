WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after the windows of several vehicles at a car lot in the city were smashed Monday.

According to a police report, someone came onto the lot at Mazcool 1 Auto Sales on Elm Road sometime between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and smashed the windows of several vehicles.

Surveillance cameras may have recorded the crime. Police are working to obtain the footage.