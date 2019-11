Township police are investigating and say speed may have been a factor

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle smashed into a pole on Struthers Road in Poland.

It happened a little after 4:30 a.m.

The front of the car was heavily damaged and airbags were deployed, but no injuries were reported.

Township police are investigating and say speed may have been a factor.

Power was not affected in the area.