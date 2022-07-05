(WKBN) – Vehicle sales so far this year are down from last year, and last month around Youngstown that trend continued.

New and used vehicle sales combined were down 24.8 percent in June 2022 compared with June 2021. Year to date new and used combined are down 17.5 percent.

The downward trend is being led by new vehicle sales. Last month, they were down 35.9 percent. Year to date, they’re down 28.9 percent.

Used sales — not as drastic as new — were down 11.7 percent in June and down just 2.9 percent year to date.

Statistics courtesy of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.