NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle rolled over on US-422, in front of Johnny K’s Powersports in Niles.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday as the snow began to pile up in the area.

The top of the white Nissan crossover is smashed and heavily damaged. It went off the side of the road, taking out several steel parking posts and the main sign to Johnny K’s.

Crews transported at least one person to the hospital.